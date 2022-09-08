FILE PHOTO: South Carolina House members debate a new near-total ban on abortion in Columbia, South Carolina

(Reuters) - The South Carolina Senate on Thursday night approved a bill tightening an abortion ban that is currently blocked by the state's highest court, following two days of fierce debate between a clique of extreme anti-abortion Republicans and more moderate lawmakers from both parties.

    Republican backers of the bill pared it down after it became clear they lacked the Senate votes to approve a total abortion ban.

The version approved on Thursday further restricts a state law banning abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, which the state's Supreme Court blocked in August following a challenge by abortion providers, saying it could conflict with the state's constitution.

