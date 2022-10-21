FILE PHOTO: A woman stands in front of the logo of Snap Inc on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City

FILE PHOTO: A woman stands in front of the logo of Snap Inc on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, NY, U.S. March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

 Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Shares of Snap Inc sank about 25% before the bell on Friday, after the owner of photo messaging app Snapchat forecast zero revenue growth for the current quarter, triggering a slide in other social media stocks dependent on advertising revenue.

YouTube-parent Alphabet Inc, Facebook-parent Meta Platform Inc, Pinterest Inc and Twitter Inc all slid between 1.7% and 9.2% in premarket trade.

"We believe Snap is facing increased competition, primarily from TikTok, both for time spent and increasingly for ad dollars, which is compounding the challenges of a softer macro and Apple's (privacy-related) changes," Atlantic Equities analysts said in a note.

The brokerage said competition is likely to continue to increase in 2023.

Snap, on Thursday, reported its slowest revenue growth as a public company for the latest quarter and forecast no revenue growth in the typically busy holiday quarter, while Wall Street analysts were expecting a 3.3% rise, according to Refinitiv data.

The company had said in August it would lay off 20% of its employees and discontinue projects such as gaming and a flying camera drone to cut costs and brace for a deteriorating economy.

"Given SNAP had been growing headcount over 30% y/y for 4 straight quarters, we wonder if the company can execute on its lofty growth objectives with a 20% smaller employee base," Jefferies analysts said in a note.

Snap's stock, now trading at $8.06, has lost about 77% of its value so far this year, while Alphabet, Meta and Pinterest have lost between 30% and 60%. Twitter, however, has gained 21% on the prospect of billionaire Elon Musk buying the company.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments