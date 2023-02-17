(Reuters) -Six people were shot dead on Friday in multiple locations in a rural hamlet in Tate County, Mississippi, and a suspect was in custody, according to media reports, citing the county sheriff.

Among the victims are a man fatally shot in a store and a woman killed inside a home, WMC-TV reported, citing Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance.

The shootings all occurred in Arkabutla, a community of fewer than 300 people about 40 miles (64 km) south of Memphis, Tennessee.

A suspect, who was unidentified, was taken into custody without incident after being spotted by authorities inside a vehicle, WMC reported.

Four more people were later found dead by deputies, according to the report.

Two of those victims were found at a home where the suspect was believed to reside, WJTV-12 television reported, citing the sheriff.

A sheriff's deputy spotted a vehicle fitting the suspect's car description and attempted to stop it. When the driver continued, the deputy gave chase, leading to the driveway of another home, where the suspect was arrested, WJTV reported.

At that home, officers found two more victims, one dead in a car and another dead in the roadway, WJTV said.

The Tate County sheriff's office and the Mississippi State Police did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

