WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of six additional senators on Friday backed legislation to give President Joe Biden new powers to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok and other foreign-owned apps that may pose national security risks.

Earlier this month, 12 senators led by Democrat Mark Warner and Republican John Thune unveiled legislation backed by the White House to give the Commerce Department new powers to address TikTok that has more than 100 million U.S. users.

The announcement comes after TikTok said this week the Biden administration demand its Chinese owners divest their stake in the company or it could face a potential U.S. ban.

