COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai

A resident gets a haircut at a closed residential area during lockdown amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Shanghai, China, May 5, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

 ALY SONG

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The number of COVID-19 infections in China's financial hub of Shanghai has been on a "continuous downward trend" since April 22, the city's vice major Wu Qing said on Friday.

"Currently, our city's epidemic prevention and control situation is steadily improving, and the epidemic has come under effective control," he told a news conference.

Shanghai reported 4,024 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases on May 5, down from 4,390 a day earlier. Confirmed symptomatic cases stood at 245, also down from 261 a day earlier. Deaths fell to 12, from 13 a day earlier.

(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments