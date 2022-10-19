FILE PHOTO - Elizabeth Rosenberg, Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing titled, “Keeping the Pressure on Russia and its Enablers: Examining the Reach of and Next Steps for U.S. Sanctions” on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., Sept. 28, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger