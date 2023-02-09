WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Thursday she hoped that Washington and Beijing would be able to continue to work together on climate "at this difficult time."

She listed to a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing areas of potential cooperation with China including fighting the illicit drugs trade, climate, global health and people-to-people exchanges.

