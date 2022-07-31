FILE PHOTO: Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan

FILE PHOTO: Senegal's President Macky Sall speaks as he attends a presidential panel with Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum and Ivory Coast's Vice President Tiemoko Meyliet Kone during the Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan, Ivory Coast June 14, 2022. REUTERS/Luc Gnago/File Photo

 LUC GNAGO

DAKAR (Reuters) - Senegal President Macky Sall's ruling coalition said on Monday it has won 30 of the country's 46 administrative departments, giving it a slim majority parliament following Sunday's legislative election.

Former prime minister Aminata Toure, who led the ruling coalition's list in the legislative election announced the partial results on national television from the party's headquarters early on Monday after Sunday's vote.

"This gives us an unquestionable majority," Toure said to the cheers of supporters.

(Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments