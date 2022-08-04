FILE PHOTO: Senegal holds legislative election

FILE PHOTO: A woman prepares to cast her ballot during the parliamentary election at a polling station in Pikine, on the outskirts of Dakar, Senegal, July 31, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

 ZOHRA BENSEMRA

DAKAR (Reuters) -Senegal's ruling Benno Bokk Yakaar (BBY) coalition lost its parliamentary majority in a legislative election on July 31, securing 82 out of 165 seats, the electoral commission said on Thursday.

The results reflect growing acrimony towards President Macky Sall, fuelled in part by his refusal to rule out breaching term limits by running for a third mandate in 2024.

BBY lost 43 seats from the 125 it secured in the last legislative poll.

Main opposition coalition Yewwi Askane Wi won 56 seats, while its ally Wallu Senegal won 24 seats.

(Reporting by Diadie BaWriting by Sofia ChristensenEditing by Alexander Winning)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments