A makeshift memorial is pictured at the 32nd Precinct after the death of officer Jason Rivera, who was shot while responding to a domestic violence call, in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City, U.S., January 24, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
(Reuters) - A second police officer who was shot Friday in New York City while responding to a domestic violence call has died, the city's police commissioner said on Twitter on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; editing by Susan Heavey)
