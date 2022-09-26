FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door at the SEC headquarters in Washington, June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst//File Photo

 Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Securities and Exchange Commission charged three men on Monday in a scheme that resulted in a $100 million valuation for a New Jersey deli and a separate shell company, the agency said on Monday.

"We allege that the defendants’ brazen schemes resulted in the artificial inflation of the stock price of two publicly traded companies with little to no annual revenues,” said Scott Thompson of the agency's enforcement office in Philadelphia.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Tyler Clifford; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments