Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf takes questions from lawmakers, in Edinburgh

FILE PHOTO: Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf attends First Minister's Questions at the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, March 30, 2023. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

 RUSSELL CHEYNE

LONDON (Reuters) - Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf said on Wednesday news reports that the husband of his predecessor Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested was "challenging" but declined to comment on the live police investigation.

"The news this morning, it's challenging and it's difficult," Yousaf told reporters after the BBC reported that Peter Murrell had been arrested as part of an investigation into the funding of the governing Scottish National Party.

"The SNP has fully cooperated with the investigation, and it will continue to do so," he said.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, writing by Muvija M)

