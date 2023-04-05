LONDON (Reuters) - Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf said on Wednesday news reports that the husband of his predecessor Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested was "challenging" but declined to comment on the live police investigation.

"The news this morning, it's challenging and it's difficult," Yousaf told reporters after the BBC reported that Peter Murrell had been arrested as part of an investigation into the funding of the governing Scottish National Party.

"The SNP has fully cooperated with the investigation, and it will continue to do so," he said.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, writing by Muvija M)