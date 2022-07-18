An artist’s impression showing what the binary star system VFTS 243 – containing a black hole and a large luminous star orbiting each other - might look like if we were observing it up close is seen in this undated handout image. The system, which is located in the Tarantula Nebula in the Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy, is composed of a hot, blue star with 25 times the sun’s mass and a black hole, which is at least nine times the mass of the sun. ESO/L. Calcada/Handout via REUTERS