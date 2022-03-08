FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks on behalf of Nina Morrison, nominated to be U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of New York, before a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that he expected Democrats in Congress to announce within hours legislation to aid Ukraine and fund the federal government.