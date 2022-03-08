U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks on behalf of Nina Morrison, nominated to be U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of New York, before a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

 ELIZABETH FRANTZ

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that he expected Democrats in Congress to announce within hours legislation to aid Ukraine and fund the federal government.

(Reporting by David Morgan)

