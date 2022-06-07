WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that he is giving negotiators in the chamber more time to try to reach a deal on gun legislation.

"Senator (Chris) Murphy has asked for some space to have the bipartisan talks continue, and I have given him that space. I look forward to discussing the status of those talks with my colleagues today," Schumer, a Democrat, said on the Senate floor.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Rami Ayyub, Editing by Franklin Paul)

