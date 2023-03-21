(Reuters) -Classes were canceled for more than half a million students across Los Angeles on Tuesday after education support staff launched a three-day strike backed by a teachers' union that refused to cross their picket line.

Members of the Service Employees International Union Local 99, which represents school bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers and classroom assistants, formed picket lines and marched outside of school buildings across the Los Angeles Unified School District on Tuesday morning, demanding higher wages and smaller classroom sizes.

The superintendent of the second largest school district in the United States acknowledged workers had been underpaid for years and said he was committed to reaching a deal.

"We love our students, and we're here for the students. But if we can't properly take care of our kids, how can we properly come here and work as well?" Lynneier Boyd-Peterson, a striking bus driver, told KTLA 5 television news.

She was one of the striking workers who marched in pouring rain under umbrellas early on Tuesday carrying "Respect Us!" signs at a school bus yard, local media reported.

The walkout, expected through Thursday, began after last-minute negotiations broke down on Monday, forcing school officials to cancel classes for 565,000 students.

The union was also planning to picket at schools and in front of Los Angeles Unified School District headquarters later in the day.

Beyond classes, the strike disrupts social services on which many students at more than 1,000 schools in Los Angeles and surrounding communities depend, including meals and counseling. The city opened dozens of meal and safe-place sites Tuesday for students.

"I will make sure the wellbeing of L.A. students always comes first as I continue to work with all parties to reach an agreement to reopen the schools and guarantee fair treatment of all LAUSD workers," Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement.

The strike follows a six-day teachers' strike in 2019 and the coronavirus pandemic that closed in-classroom instruction for more than a year in 2020 and 2021.

The union, which said 96% of its membership had authorized the strike, is demanding a 30% salary increase plus an additional $2 per hour for the lowest-paid workers, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The 35,000-member United Teachers Los Angeles union said it is supporting the action as it wants to bring educational workers out of poverty, reduce class sizes and ensure each school is fully staffed.

Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Alberto Carvalho told reporters on Monday the district was offering a 23% raise plus a 3% bonus and that "there are still additional resources to put on the table."

"I understand our employees' frustration that has been brewing, not just for a couple of years, but probably for decades," Carvalho said in a statement on Tuesday, acknowledging that workers had been underpaid for years and offering to remain on standby around the clock in order to reach a deal to end the strike early.

