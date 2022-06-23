FILE PHOTO: VivaTech conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris

FILE PHOTO: A logo on the Sanofi exhibition space at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

 BENOIT TESSIER

PARIS (Reuters) - Sanofi's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which is modelled on the virus's Beta antigen, delivered 72% efficacy in adults against the Omicron strain, the French drugmaker said on Friday, citing data gathered in a study.

"Sanofi-GSK’s vaccine is the first candidate to demonstrate efficacy in a placebo-controlled trial in an environment of high Omicron variant circulation," the firm, which is developing the vaccine jointly with Britain's GSK, said in a statement.

The new data supporting its booster vaccine will be submitted to regulatory authorities, Sanofi added, reiterating its plan to start marketing its jab later this year.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments