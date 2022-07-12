FILE PHOTO: The logo of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is seen during a news conference in Tel Aviv

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is seen in Tel Aviv, Israel February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

 Amir Cohen

By Dietrich Knauth

(Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Inc and AbbVie's Allergan business unit reached a $58 million opioid settlement with the city of San Francisco over claims that they fueled an opioid epidemic in the city, San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu announced.

Under the deal, the companies will pay a combined $34 million in cash, and Teva will contribute a $20 million supply of the overdose-reversal drug Narcan. Teva's settlement also resolves the city's claims against drug distributor Anda Inc, which is owned by Teva.

The settlement was reached before closing arguments in a trial that kicked off on April 25. San Francisco will proceed with closing arguments on Tuesday against retail pharmacy chain Walgreens, the last remaining defendant in the case.

Walgreens has denied wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Deitrich Knauth and Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Philippa Fletcher and Mark Potter)

