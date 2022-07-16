A view of a handful of travellers, many in protective masks amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the departures hall of the San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco

FILE PHOTO: A view of a handful of travellers, many in protective masks amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the departures hall of the San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, U.S., March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Nellis

 Stephen Nellis

(Reuters) - The San Francisco International Airport's international terminal was evacuated on late on Friday after police found a suspicious object at the airport following a bomb threat, police said in a tweet.

The San Francisco police said on Twitter that officers received a bomb threat at the airport and found a suspicious package on investigation.

"Due to ongoing police activity the Int'l Terminal is being evacuated," the airport said in a tweet around midnight.

The airport said it had also suspended its AirTrain and Bay Area Rapid Transit trains service following the bomb threat.

The Associated Press reported that police had taken a man into custody.

San Francisco police did not immediately respond to a request asking for more details.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu and Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)

