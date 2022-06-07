(Reuters) - San Francisco residents voted on Tuesday to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin, Edison Research projected, in a nationally watched election viewed as a referendum on violent crime.

Residents behind the recall effort blamed Boudin's progressive policies for a spike in gun violence and other crimes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor London Breed, a Democrat, will choose Boudin's replacement in the liberal California city.

(Reporting by James Oliphant and Kanishka Singh; Editing by Alistair Bell)

