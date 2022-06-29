FILE PHOTO: French court artist Elisabeth de Pourquery documents Paris' November 2015 attacks trial, with watercolour strokes

FILE PHOTO: French court artist Elisabeth de Pourquery's sketches showing Salah Abdeslam, one of the accused, who is widely-believed to be the only surviving member of the group suspected of carrying out the Paris' November 2015 attacks, are displayed on a desk during an interview with Reuters at her home near Paris, France, September 27, 2021. Picture taken September 27, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

 GONZALO FUENTES

PARIS (Reuters) - Salah Abdeslam, who is believed to be the only surviving member of the group that carried out the most deadly attack ever seen in peacetime France, was found guilty of terrorism and murder charges by a criminal court on Wednesday.

The trial, which was held in a specially designed courtroom in Paris's historic Palais de Justice, lasted nine months, with over 2,000 plaintiffs and more than 300 lawyers involved.

Responsibility for the attacks, in which 130 were killed and hundreds injured, was claimed by Islamic State, which had urged followers to attack France over its involvement in the fight against the militant group in Iraq and Syria.

(Reporting by Tangi Salaün, Writing by Tassilo Hummel, Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments