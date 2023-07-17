FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq inched higher on Monday after last week's strong gains, with investors cautious ahead of quarterly results from industry heavyweights through the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 9.29 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 34,499.74.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.44 points, or 0.08%, at 4,508.86, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 36.21 points, or 0.26%, to 14,149.92 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)