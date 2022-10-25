(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Tuesday as investors digested a mixed bag of earnings reports, with Microsoft and Alphabet rising ahead of their results later in the day. The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.10 points, or 0.06%, at 3,799.44, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 44.35 points, or 0.40%, to 10,996.97 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 35.97 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 31,463.65.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

