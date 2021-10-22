Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

 BRENDAN MCDERMID

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Friday after chipmaker Intel warned of lower profit margins, while Snap Inc led declines among social media firms after flagging a hit to digital advertising from privacy changes by Apple.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 4.64 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 35,607.72.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 3.66 points, or 0.08%, at 4,546.12, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 57.64 points, or 0.38%, to 15,158.07 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

