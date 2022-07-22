FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

 BRENDAN MCDERMID

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Friday as social media and ad tech firms led declines after dismal quarterly revenues from Twitter and Snap, while an upbeat forecast from American Express boosted the Dow.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 131.02 points, or 0.41%, at the open to 32,167.92. The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.52 points, or 0.01%, at 3,998.43, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 34.24 points, or 0.28%, to 12,025.37 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments