FILE PHOTO: Raindrops hang on a sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Monday as COVID-19 flare-ups in China reignited concerns about slowing growth, while a jump in Disney's shares following Bob Iger's surprise comeback as chief executive supported the Dow.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.6 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 33760.3. The S&P 500 fell 9.1 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 3956.23​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 55.1 points, or 0.49%, to 11091.008 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

