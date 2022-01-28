Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

A screen displays the Fed rate announcement as a specialist trader works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Friday after strong results from Apple Inc and as the latest reading of the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge to measure inflation came in line with expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 25.54 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 34,135.24.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.68 points, or 0.22%, at 4,336.19, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 83.93 points, or 0.63%, to 13,436.71 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

