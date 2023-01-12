Traders work on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City

Traders work on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 5, 2023. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

 ANDREW KELLY

(Reuters) - S&P 500 futures rose in choppy trading on Thursday after a key inflation reading came in line with expectations, adding to hopes that the Federal Reserve will take a less aggressive approach at its next policy meeting.

The highly awaited Labor Department's report showed consumer prices rose 6.5% year-on-year in December, in line with a forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

Money market participants expect an 85% chance of a 25-basis point rate hike by the Fed in February and see rates peaking at 4.91% in June..

At 8:37 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 66 points, or 0.19%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 5.25 points, or 0.13%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 12 points, or 0.1%.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis were up 126 points, or 0.37%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 16.25 points, or 0.41%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 39.75 points, or 0.35%.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Load comments