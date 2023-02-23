By Nathan Layne

(Reuters) -Richard "Alex" Murdaugh, the disbarred South Carolina attorney charged with murdering his wife and son, admitted to lying to investigators about his whereabouts on the night of the killings but denied any guilt in dramatic testimony on Thursday.

Four weeks into the high-profile trial, Murdaugh took the stand to claim that he did not shoot his wife, Maggie, 52, or 22-year-old son Paul, who were both gunned down at dog kennels on the family's estate on June 7, 2021.

"I didn’t shoot my wife or my son anytime, ever," Murdaugh said in response to questions from his lawyer Jim Griffin. "I was nowhere near Paul and Maggie when they got shot."

Murdaugh, the scion of an influential South Carolina legal family, was indicted by a grand jury in July on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon in connection with the shootings. He pleaded not guilty.

The grisly murders have been subject to intense media coverage given the political influence of the Murdaugh family in the low-lying region of South Carolina in which they took place, as well as a string of scandals hanging over the defendant, once a prominent personal injury attorney in the state.

Prosecutors have said Murdaugh killed his wife and child to generate sympathy and distract from an array of financial crimes for which he is also facing criminal charges, an alleged motive that Murdaugh's lawyers have argued does not make sense.

Among the critical evidence seen by jurors was a cellphone video showing that Murdaugh was at the kennels minutes before his wife and son were fatally shot at close range, contradicting what he had told investigators following the incident.

Murdaugh, 54, said he was suffering from paranoia tied to a drug addiction and did not trust the police.

"On June 7, I wasn't thinking clearly. I don’t think I was capable of reason and I lied about being down there. And I'm so sorry that I did," Murdaugh testified.

Murdaugh testified that he left the kennels after removing a chicken from the mouth of Bubba, one of their dogs. He said he returned to the family home and later drove to visit his mother, who has Alzheimer’s - all the while unaware that Maggie and Paul had been killed.

Rocking back and forth and with tears running down his face, Murdaugh said he returned to the kennels later that evening and found his wife and son motionless and disfigured.

"I saw what y'all have seen pictures of," Murdaugh said, describing Paul's condition in graphic detail. "I could see his brain laying on the sidewalk. I didn't know what to do."

(Reporting by Nathan LayneEditing by Bill Berkrot)