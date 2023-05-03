(Reuters) - Russia accused Ukraine of a failed attempt to assassinate President Putin in a drone attack on the Kremlin citadel, and threatened to retaliate. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy said Kyiv had nothing to do with the reported attack.

FIGHTING

* Zelenskiy said Ukraine would launch a counteroffensive soon.

* Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of Russia's Wagner Group mercenary force, said the counteroffensive had already begun and his forces were observing heightened activity along the front.

* Russian shells killed 21 civilians in Ukraine's Kherson region, Zelenskiy said, with the places struck including a hypermarket, a railway station and residential buildings.

* Scores of firefighters battled a huge fire that Russian authorities blamed on a Ukrainian drone crashing into an oil terminal on Russia's side of the bridge it built to occupied Crimea.

* In Ukraine, a fuel depot was also on fire after a suspected Russian drone strike on the central city of Kropyvnytskyi.

DIPLOMACY/POLITICS

* German police said Zelenskiy would travel to Berlin on May 13, though a security source later said public disclosure of the visit was premature and it was now unclear if it would go ahead.

* Zelenskiy is expected to speak in The Hague on Thursday, the Dutch government said.

* U.S. military aid for Ukraine includes for the first time the Hydra-70 short-range air-launched rocket, taken from U.S. excess stocks.

ECONOMY

* Russia said it will keep talking to the United Nations about the future of a deal that allows the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain, but would not do anything to harm its own interests.

* Zelenskiy said Russia did not appear to be interested in extending the agreement beyond May 18.

* Chicago wheat rebounded from a 25-month low to close higher, edging up on doubts about the future of the Black Sea grains corridor, market analysts said.

QUOTES

* "The Kremlin has assessed these actions as a planned terrorist act and an assassination attempt on the president on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade" - RIA news agency.

* "We don't attack Putin, or Moscow, we fight on our territory" - Zelenskiy.

(Compiled by Reuters editors)