(Reuters) - Russia launched a third nightly round of attacks on Kyiv in six days, authorities in the Ukrainian capital said on Wednesday, with a drone hitting a building in the Dnipropetrovsk region as Moscow steps up attacks on its neighbour.

FIGHTING/MILITARY

* A fuel depot was on fire early on Wednesday near a crucial bridge linking Russia's mainland with Crimea, a Russian official said, days after Moscow blamed Ukraine for an attack that set fire to an oil depot in Sevastopol.

* The Ukrainian general in charge of ground forces said his troops would not give up the eastern city of Bakhmut as they prepare to begin a counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces.

* The United States plans to announce as soon as Wednesday a $300 million military aid package for Ukraine that will for the first time include a short-range air-launched rocket, two U.S. officials said.

* Ukrainian President Zelenskiy told the Washington Post in an interview that he was not informed by the White House about a leak this year of U.S. classified military documents. The materials posted online offered a partial, month-old snapshot of the war in Ukraine.

* The European Union plans to boost ammunition production to aid Ukraine and replenish the stocks of EU member countries.

* An explosion caused a second freight train to derail in the Russia region of Bryansk bordering Ukraine. One also derailed on Monday following a blast.

* The Kremlin rejected as "plucked from thin air" a U.S. assessment of 100,000 Russian military casualties in Ukraine in the last five months, including more than 20,000 deaths.

ECONOMY

* Turkey's trade data has started to reflect that Ankara has stopped allowing the re-exportation of Western goods under sanctions to Russia after repeated warnings from Washington, a senior U.S. Treasury Department official said.

* The European Commission said it set restrictions until June 5 on imports of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seed to ease the excess supply of these grains in Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

* Ukraine's grain exports could fall to around 26 million tonnes in the 2023/24 season, largely due to Russia's invasion.

QUOTES

* "We will continue, despite all the forecasts and advice, to hold Bakhmut, destroying Wagner and other most combat-capable units of the Russian army" - General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukrainian ground forces.

(Compiled by Reuters editors)