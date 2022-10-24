NATO defence ministers meet in Brussels

U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A. Milley attends a news conference during a NATO Defence Ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium October 12, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

 YVES HERMAN

(Reuters) - Russian military Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley spoke by phone on Monday and discussed the possibility raised by Moscow that Ukraine might use a "dirty bomb", RIA news agency reported.

The call took place shortly after a similar conversation between Gerasimov and his British counterpart.

The foreign ministers of France, Britain and the United States said earlier they all rejected "Russia's transparently false allegations". Ukraine said the Russian accusation was a sign that Moscow was planning such an attack itself and would blame Kyiv.

(Reporting by Reuters)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments