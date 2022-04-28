FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Polish President Andrzej Duda attend a joint news briefing with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Latvian President Egils Levits and Estonian President Alar Karis (not pictured), as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 13, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo