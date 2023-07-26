KYIV (Reuters) - Russia targeted the regions of Kyiv, Khmelnytskiy and Kirovohrad in a second missile strike on Ukraine on Wednesday, the air force said after air raid sirens sounded across the country.

It was not immediately clear if there was any damage. Authorities in the western Khmelnytskiy region confirmed the sound of explosions.

"We have registered high-speed targets, probably also ballistic missiles, the enemy is using different weapons types," air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said in televised comments.

He said some missiles had travelled towards the city of Starokostiantyniv which is the location of a Ukrainian military airfield. He said the missiles had taken a highly convoluted route, even making a 180 degree turn at one point.

Ukrainian air defences thwarted an earlier attack on Wednesday afternoon, shooting down two Kalibr cruise missiles over the central city of Vinnytsia that appeared to have been fired by a submarine in the Black Sea, the air force said.

