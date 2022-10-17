Aftermath of Russian missile strike, in Mykolaiv

A local resident sits at a site of a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine October 18, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

 VALENTYN OGIRENKO

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - A Russian missile struck an apartment building in the southern Ukrainian port city Mykolaiv, in one of three explosions heard there in the early hours of Tuesday, a Reuters witness said.

The missile completely destroyed one wing of the building in the downtown area, leaving a massive crater. A fire crew pulled the dead body of a man from the rubble, the witness said.

The building's residents were sheltering in the basement when the missile struck. One resident said the dead man was in the basement of the wing that collapsed after being hit by the missile.

A municipal official identified the missile as an S300.

On Sunday night, a drone attack hit the Everi marine terminal in Mykolaiv, officials said, damaging sunflower storage tanks and setting leaking oil aflame.

