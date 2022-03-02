FILE PHOTO: Director General of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin takes part in a report ceremony for the International Space Station (ISS) crew of Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and space flight participant Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa and his production assistant Yozo Hirano, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, December 8, 2021. Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool via REUTERS