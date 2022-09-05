U.S. President Joe Biden travels to Wisconsin and Pennsylvania on Labor Day

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday said Russia should not be designated a state sponsor of terrorism, a label Ukraine has pushed for amid Russia's ongoing invasion while Moscow has warned it would rupture U.S.-Russian ties.

Asked if Russia should be designated a state sponsor of terrorism, Biden told reporters at the White House: “No.”

Some U.S. lawmakers have also pressed for the designation.

