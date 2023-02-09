MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday there will be consequences for the United States after a blog by a U.S. investigative journalist had alleged the U.S. was behind the explosions that ruptured the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

Ryabkov also told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency that the report by U.S. investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, was not a surprise for Russia.

The White House on Wednesday dismissed the Hersh report, which said an attack on the pipelines was carried out last September at the direction of U.S. President Joe Biden.

Earlier on Thursday, Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the Russian State Duma, said that the report should become the basis for an international investigation, said on Thursday.

"The published facts should become the basis for an international investigation, bringing Biden and his accomplices to justice," Volodin said.

He also said the United States should pay "compensation to countries affected by the terrorist attack."

Moscow, without providing evidence, has repeatedly said the West was behind the explosions affecting the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines last September - multibillion-dollar infrastructure projects that carried Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea.

Investigators from Sweden and Denmark - in whose exclusive economic zones the explosions occurred - have said the ruptures were a result of sabotage, but have not said who they believe was responsible.

President Vladimir Putin has accused "Anglo-Saxon" powers of blowing up the Nord Stream pipelines, a Kremlin-designed project to circumvent Ukraine in exporting its gas directly to Germany and further to Europe.

Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday the United States had questions to answer over its role in explosions on the undersea Nord Stream gas pipelines last year.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)