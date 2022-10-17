FILE PHOTO: Wheat harvest in Russia's Omsk region

FILE PHOTO: Combines load wheat into trucks in a field during harvest near the village of Solyanoye in the Omsk region, Russia September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

 ALEXEY MALGAVKO

(Reuters) - Russia on Monday told a top United Nations representative that the extension of a landmark Black Sea grain deal was dependent on the West easing Russia's own agricultural and fertiliser exports, the defence ministry said in a statement.

In a meeting in Moscow, Russia's deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin told U.N. Under-Secretary-General Martin Griffiths that extending the deal, which unlocked Ukrainian agricultural exports from its southern ports, "directly depends on ensuring full implementation of all previously reached agreements."

Russia says the impact of Western sanctions on logistics, payments, shipping and insurance prevents it from exporting fertilisers and chemicals like ammonia and that easing those restrictions was a key part of the deal, brokered in July by Turkey and the United Nations.

(Reporting by Reuters)

