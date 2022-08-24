FILE PHOTO - Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, Turkish President Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Guterres attend a joint news conference in Lviv

(Reuters) - Russia has launched missiles at a railroad station in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a Ukraine-focused meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday.

"This is our life every day. This is how Russia got prepared for this U.N. session," Zelenskiy said over video link. There were deaths and injuries in the missile strikes, Zelenskiy said, warning that the death toll could rise.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub and Arshad Mohammed)

