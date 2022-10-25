WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russia has notified the United States about its plans to carry out exercises of its nuclear forces, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, declining to offer further details about drills expected to include test launches of ballistic missiles.

"The U.S. was notified and, as we've highlighted before, this is a routine annual exercise by Russia," spokesman Air Force Brigadier General Patrick Ryder told a news briefing. "So in this regard, Russia is complying with its arms control obligations and its transparency commitments to make those notifications."

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments