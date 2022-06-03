Kim Gunn, South Korea's new special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, his U.S. counterpart Sung Kim and Japanese counterpart Takehiro Funakoshi arrive for their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul

Kim Gunn, South Korea's new special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, his U.S. counterpart Sung Kim and Japanese counterpart Takehiro Funakoshi arrive for their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, June 3, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool

 KIM HONG-JI

SEOUL (Reuters) - China and Russia are clearly not interested in working with the United States to manage North Korea's nuclear and missile arsenal, Washington's nuclear envoy said on Friday, after Beijing and Moscow vetoed a U.S. proposal for new sanctions.

In Seoul for meetings with South Korean and Japanese counterparts, U.S. Special Representative Sung Kim said it was in the interest of China and Russia to cooperate with Washington, which is still seeking to engage with them to pressure Pyongyang.

(Reporting by Josh Smith; editing by John Stonestreet)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments