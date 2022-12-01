FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Pfizer logo

FILE PHOTO: Pfizer logo is seen in this illustration taken, May 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

 DADO RUVIC

(Reuters) -Roivant Sciences and Pfizer Inc on Thursday announced the launch of a unit to develop RVT-3101, the drugmakers' treatment for an inflammatory bowel disease.

The drug's efficacy as a treatment for ulcerative colitis is currently being assessed in a mid-stage study.

Under the terms, biotech firm Roivant will be responsible for funding the development and will retain commercialization rights for RVT-3101, once approved, in the United States and Japan.

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer will own a 25% stake in the unit and maintain commercial rights for the drug outside of the two countries.

Roivant said the agreement with Pfizer will help further development of the drug as a potential treatment for inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Shares of Roivant rose nearly 5% before the bell.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments