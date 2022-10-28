FILE PHOTO: A vaccinated 85-year-old Jerry Lee Lewis, the last living member of the Million Dollar Quartet that recorded many hits at Memphis' Sun Records in the 1950s, renews marriage vows with 7th wife Judith at his ranch in Nesbit, Mississippi, U.S. March 9, 2021. Picture taken March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht/File Photo