U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Addresses the United Nations General Assembly During the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference in New York

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses the United Nations General Assembly during the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty review conference in New York City, New York, U.S., August 1, 2022. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

 DAVID DEE DELGADO

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - A return to the 2015 nuclear deal remains the best outcome for the United States, Iran and the world, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at global nonproliferation discussions at the United Nations on Monday.

Blinken also repeated a U.S. warning that North Korea is preparing to conduct its seventh nuclear test.

U.S. President Joe Biden said earlier that Washington was ready to outline a new nuclear arms deal with Russia and called on Moscow to demonstrate its ability to negotiate in good faith at the talks that began on Monday.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Simon Lewis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

