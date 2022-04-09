Ukrainian servicemen stand guard next to bodies that were exhumed from a mass grave, during a visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, and Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in the town of Bucha, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, outside of Kyiv, Ukraine April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Janis Laizans