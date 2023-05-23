By James Oliphant

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will announce he is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination during a discussion with Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday, two sources familiar with the plans said on Tuesday.

DeSantis will immediately become former U.S. President Donald Trump's biggest rival for the nomination, shaking up a contest that has been largely one-sided.

Musk retweeted a Fox News reporter who said the announcement would come during a Twitter Spaces interview at 6 p.m. ET (2200 GMT) on Wednesday.

Fox News also reported that DeSantis was expected to file paperwork with the Federal Election Commission along with the announcement announcing his candidacy.

DeSantis, 44, who is in the midst of his second term as governor, will make the announcement while meeting with top donors at a Miami hotel.

That meeting is expected to last into Friday and will mark the start of DeSantis' fundraising efforts.

Musk said on Twitter in November that he would support DeSantis if the governor ran for president in 2024.

