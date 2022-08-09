Hearing on COVID-19 Response In Washington DC

Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA) speaks at a hearing on COVID-19 response held by the House subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 4, 2020. Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington state on Tuesday conceded defeat in her Aug. 2 open primary to fellow Republican Joe Kent, a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Kent, a former Green Beret, will advance to the general election on Nov. 8 for the congressional seat.

Herrera Beutler was one of 10 House Republicans to vote for Trump's 2021 impeachment.

"I'm proud that I always told the truth, stuck to my principles, and did what I knew to be best for our country," Herrera Beutler said in a statement.

Kent will face Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in the November election.

With 99% of the estimated voted tallied, Gluesenkamp Perez placed first with about 31.1% of the vote, Kent has 22.7% and Herrera Beutler has 22.3%.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton and Jason lange in Washington, editing by Ross Colvin and Alistair Bell)

