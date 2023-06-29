By Sharon Bernstein

(Reuters) - Here are reactions to the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on affirmative action on Thursday, on Twitter and elsewhere.

U.S. SENATE MAJORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER, DEMOCRAT:

“The Supreme Court ruling has put a giant roadblock in our country's march toward racial justice."

NAACP PRESIDENT AND CEO DERRICK JOHNSON, SPEAKING ON MSNBC:

"The worst thing about affirmative action is that it created a Clarence Thomas who benefited from the program and now is in a position where he's going to deny many young African American talented individuals an opportunity. Historically, the problem has been that institutions of higher learning, corporations, companies and other entities have denied well-qualified African Americans and other individuals access in terms of admission and employment because of their race."

U.S. SENATOR TOM COTTON, REPUBLICAN:

"Affirmative action is systemic discrimination. I'm thankful the Supreme Court held this discrimination violates the constitution. Admissions should be decided on merit - not by color of skin."

FORMER VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE, REPUBLICAN:

"There is no place for discrimination based on race in the United States, and I am pleased that the Supreme Court has put an end to this egregious violation of civil and constitutional rights in admissions processes, which only served to perpetuate racism."

(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; editing by Jonathan Oatis)