MILAN (Reuters) - Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, a billionaire businessman who created Italy's largest media company before transforming the political landscape, has passed away aged 86.

Here is some reactions to news of his death:

GUIDO CROSETTO, ITALY'S DEFENCE MINISTER

"A great, great sorrow. He leaves a huge void because he was a great man...I loved him very much. Farewell Silvio."

VIKTOR ORBAN, HUNGARIAN PRIME MINISTER

"Gone is the great fighter"

ANTONIO TAJANI, ITALY'S DEPUTY PM AND FOREIGN MINISTER, LONG-TIME BERLUSCONI ALLY

"An immense sorrow. Simply thank you President, thank you Silvio."

MATTEO SALVINI, ITALY'S DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER AND TRANSPORT MINISTER

"Today a GREAT ITALIAN bids farewell to us. One of the greatest ever, in all fields, from all points of view, without equals. But above all, today I lose a great friend. I am devastated and I rarely cry, today is one of those days."

ROBERTA METSOLA, EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT PRESIDENT

"Father, entrepreneur, MEP, Prime Minister, senator. He has left his mark and will not be forgotten. Thank you Silvio."

PAOLO GENTILONI, EU ECONOMY COMMISSIONER AND FORMER ITALIAN PREMIER

"With Silvio #Berlusconi passes away a leader who has left a deep mark on Italy in recent decades. For everyone, today is a moment of condolence, of closeness to his family and to the #ForzaItalia community."

